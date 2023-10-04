Love Island’s Jess Harding ‘takes swipe’ at Sammy Root – as he confirms their split

Love Island star Jess Harding has taken a swipe at her ex Sammy Root.

The former couple, who won the 2023 summer series of the dating show on July 31, recently called it quits.

After news of their split hit headlines, Sammy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening to release a statement.

He wrote: “Hi guys, I thought I would come online to address today’s news about me and Jess.”

“Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.”

“To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward. We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess.”

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best.”

Eagle-eyed fans then spotted that Jess has unpinned a photo of her and Sammy from her Instagram feed.

The 23-year-old has also turned off the comments on her posts.

Jess is currently enjoying a girls trip to Ibiza and earlier this week, she had been sharing snaps and videos with groups of men to Instagram.

Sammy then re-shared a TikTok video that read: “Men don’t get jealous over someone hitting their gf up. They get jealous of the girl giving the guy hitting her up the attention he wants.”