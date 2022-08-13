Love Island’s Jazmine Nichol ‘lucky to be alive’ after being rushed to hospital

Love Island’s Jazmine Nichol has told fans she’s “lucky to be alive” after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery earlier week.

On Wednesday, the Casa Amor bombshell revealed she was recovering from surgery.

The 21-year-old has since explained that she developed life-threatening sepsis after failing to treat an infection.

Taking to her Instagram story to update her followers on Friday, Jazmine wrote: “I’d like to firstly thank everyone for their concern over my health his past week and let everyone know what’s happened.”

“I became unwell in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was taken into hospital later that day. Whilst waiting to be seen my condition deteriorated rapidly to what I now know was sepsis.”

“Had it not been for the quick thinking and action of a staff member who noticed how unwell I had become things could have been very different.”

“Within minutes I had turned a blue/grey colour and was vomiting uncontrollably. My blood pressure was 70/30. It was at this point that the doctors informed my family that I was seriously unwell.”

“I was fortunate to have the most amazing care and was quickly hooked up to IVs containing antibiotics and fluids. Blood results showed that I had developed sepsis – so rapidly it happened in a matter of minutes.”

“Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection. Without treatment sepsis causes multiple organ failures and death.”

“We believe this happened because I had ignored an infection whilst away from home last week and as a result needed emergency surgery in the early hours of Wednesday morning once my condition had stabilised.”

“I want to thank our amazing NHS for the quick action and excellent care. I still have a long recovery ahead and will be taking some much needed rest, but I am feeling incredibly lucky to still be alive right now.”