Love Island’s Jay shows his support for Jacques after his shock departure from the show

Love Island star Jay Younger has shown his support for Jacques O’Neill after he announced his shock departure from the show.

The rugby star broke the news that he was leaving the villa to his fellow Islanders around the fire-pit on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old said his emotional goodbyes after getting heated about a comment bombshell Adam Collard made about him the night previous.

His fellow Islander Jay was dumped from the villa alongside Chyna Mills on Sunday night.

After returning to his native Edinburgh, the Scotsman addressed his pal Jacques’s shock departure from the show.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 28-year-old said, “Tough watching Jacques leave the villa tonight. He’s a really good boy and I can really empathise with how he’s feeling.”

“I’m sure I’ll see him on the outside, but I feel for the boy. Good luck Jacques, all the best bro – I’ll see you soon.”

He captioned the video, “Go well bro, you’ve been true to yourself.”

Other Love Island stars have also addressed Jacques’s shock exit from the villa.

Chyna, who had been coupled up with Jay posted a photo of Paige and Jacques on her TV, and wrote, “Nooo We love you 💔😭.”

Amber Beckford penned, “It was awful watching [Jacques] leave tonight but I completely support his decisions, especially knowing what it feels like to be in there.”

“Can’t wait to see you and squeeze ya! X.”

Casa Amor bombshell Jack Keating also weighed in, during an Instagram Q & A with his followers.

He wrote, “I’m absolutely heartbroken for [Jacques], he clearly really likes Paige and you gotta respect him for making such a tough decision. Hope you’re doing okay bro.”

Jacques had been loved-up with Paige Thorne before their romance hit the rocks after Casa Amor.

The paramedic’s close friend, who is running her social media accounts while she’s in the villa, also addressed Jacques’s exit from the villa.

Taking to the 24-year-old’s Instagram account, she shared a collage of photos of Jacques and Paige’s emotional goodbye.

“Well, that was an emotional one..,” she wrote. “Sending best wishes to @jacques9oneill_ on his new journey outside of the villa.”

“Needless to say Paige’s Love Island experience wouldn’t have been the same without you, but your own mental health and well-being always has to come first ❤️ .”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

