Love Island’s Jake and Liberty ‘broke show rules’ during the latest episode

A former Islander has pointed out the rule break on social media

It looks like Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole broke show rules during last night’s episode of Love Island.

On Thursday night, viewers watched Liberty start to doubt their relationship after the 24-year-old stopped her from celebrating with her best friend Kaz Kamwi.

After Kaz made her romance with Tyler Cruickshank ‘official’, Liberty wanted to run and hug her BFF – but Jake stopped her from doing so.

Liberty confessed the situation didn’t sit right with her, and later brought it up while they were lying in bed together.

The 21-year-old said: “I know you say sometimes, like, ‘We are on a TV show’, but at the same time, what makes it good is just you being yourself, do you know what I mean?”

“Tonight, me wanting to run up and hug Kaz as soon as she came down the stairs was a natural reaction to me.”

An unimpressed Jake replied: “Oh my god, serious? I just thought it’d be nice for you to have your own alone time with Kaz, not with everyone there.”

Former Love Island star Sam Gowland has since revealed that their conversation may have broken the show’s rules.

The 2017 contestant tweeted: “So a little TV knowledge for you here… When filming you’re strictly not aloud to talk about ‘being on camera’ or anything related to being on TV.”

Sam continued to spill insider information on Twitter, and said the fact their conversation was even shown has huge significance.

He said: “For Love Island to actually air Lib saying that, Jake must have been playing up to the camera for some time, believe me 😮.”

So a little tv knowledge for u here… when filming ur strictly not aloud to talk about “ been on camera” or anything related to been on tv. So for l love island to actually air lib saying that Jake must have been playing up to the camera for some time believe me 😮 — Sam Gowland (@SamGowland123) August 12, 2021

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.