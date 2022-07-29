Love Island’s Jacques sparks romance rumours with ex-Islander after DELETING pics of ex Paige

Jacques O’Neill has sparked romance rumours with fellow Love Island star Antigoni Buxton, after deletes pictures of his ex Paige Thorne from his Instagram feed.

The rugby player dramatically quit the dating show earlier this month, and later admitted signing up for Love Island was “the worst decision” of his life.

When he left the villa, the 23-year-old said he would wait for Paige on the outside, as he said he wanted her to be his girlfriend.

However, since Jacques quit the show, Paige has struck up a romance with bombshell Adam Collard.

The pair are one of the five remaining couples in the villa, and went on their final date during Thursday night’s episode.

While Paige’s romance with Adam heats up, Jacques has deleted all photos of him and Paige from his Instagram feed – which were posted during his time on the show.

Fans are now convinced the 23-year-old could be moving on with his co-star Antigoni, who was booted off the show earlier in the season.

Jacques has been spending a lot of time with Antigoni since he left the villa, and fans are now rooting for them to start dating.

On Wednesday night they were spotted on a night out in Manchester with Lucinda Strafford, who appeared on Love Island last year.

Taking to Twitter, one fan tweeted: “I’m here for Jacques and Antigoni.”

Another wrote: “Antigoni and Jacques are literally inseparable outside the villa, I am actually here for them, he’s deleted most of the love island pics off his IG so he’s not waiting for Paige.”

A third fan said: “Obsessed with the idea of Jacques and Antigoni.”

A fourth added: “Jacques & Antigoni so cute! Suit each other! Should of been a couple in the villa!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

