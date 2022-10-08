Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill ‘seriously dating’ Norwegian influencer

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill is reportedly “seriously dating” Norwegian influencer Isabel Raad.

The pair were spotted cosying up to one another at a meet and greet on Thursday, with sources saying, “they have real potential”.

An insider told The Sun: “Isabel is really famous in Norway and has a huge following.”

“She’s really hit it off with Jacques and is enjoying spending time with him in the UK,” they continued.

“Isabel is here a lot and friends think things could be serious.”

Jacques had been coupled up with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne on Love Island when he sensationally decided to quit this year’s series as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he “wasn’t being himself” and that he was “struggling”.

The 23-year-old promised to wait for Paige outside the villa, but she struck up a romance with bombshell Adam Collard, who originally appeared on the show back in 2018.

The pair made it through to the semi-final, and were dumped from the villa in fifth place, narrowly missing out on the final by one day.

Paige and Adam are since rumoured to have split, after a video of the Newcastle native “cosying up” to another girl made the rounds on social media.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Paige is really upset by everything that has gone on and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes Adam didn’t do anything and knows women throw themselves at him. But it doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it difficult when people start gossiping about their relationship and share it on social media.”

“Paige had told Adam she needs a break and to spend some time away from him,” the source continued.

“She is new to the spotlight and it is hard when claims about your boyfriend are being sent around thousands of times on Snapchat.”

“Life has been non-stop for Paige since she left the villa and some downtime with her friends and family is what she needs – and what she has chosen to do.”

Adam’s rep issued a statement on his behalf, after a video of him and the girl in McDonald’s after a boozy night out went viral.

His rep told The Sun: “Adam headed to McDonald’s after a night out with friends.”

“His friends were alongside him when a group of girls asked for photos and Adam being his friendly self was open to posing and chatting to the girls, alongside other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.”

“Adam understands how this video looks but wants to state that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) with the intention of getting home safely. Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”

The mystery girl from the video recently defended Adam, insisting he did “nothing wrong” and that their encounter was “innocent”.

Paige recently deleted all traces of the personal trainer from her Instagram and is said to be struggling with the break-up.

A source told MailOnline: “She’s in a very low place at the moment.”