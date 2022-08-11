Love Island’s Jack Keating reveals what REALLY happened between Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe at the reunion

Jack Keating has revealed what REALLY happened between Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe at the Love Island reunion.

The highly anticipated 90-minute special aired on Sunday night, and it saw Casa Amor bombshells Coco and Summer get into a heated argument.

The drama kicked off when guest presenter Darren Harriott asked the Islanders if anyone has gotten together since leaving the villa, to which Summer replied: “I know someone who wishes they would have got with someone, but we move…”

Coco started shaking her head, and said: “It’s all bullsh*t.” She then told Summer: “It’s just banter. If you can’t handle a big personality, don’t go on reality TV, it’s banter!”

Summer fired back: “Friends don’t say certain things hun, but alright. If you wanna talk about you, we can…”, and Coco then replied: “It was a joke.”

Their fight came just days after Coco admitted on The Saving Grace podcast that she wish she got with Summer’s then-beau Josh Le Grove while they were in the holding villa.

Summer then added: “I just wanna clarify I never fight over a boy because there’s no competition!”

It has since been confirmed that Coco and Summer’s fight was actually a lot more dramatic in reality, and that viewers only saw a cut version of their argument. It was also reported that Coco “stormed off” after the fight, and that producers were “forced to step in”.

However, fellow Casa Amor star Jack Keating has since set the record straight on the rumours.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the 2022 Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic on Thursday, the 23-year-old said: “There was some drama, Coco and Summer kicked off a bit. Apparently they only showed a minute, it actually went on for about five or six minutes.”

“I just sat there with my hands over my head like, ‘Oh my days.’ It was crazy.”

When asked was there anything else cut from the reunion, Jack replied: “They cut out what I said, when I was asked about me and Coco and I had my finger over my lips. I did say something after, being like ‘We’re just friends, it was just a photo’.”

“They cut it out completely and did me so dirty… We are just friends, it was just a photo. She’s a lovely girl though.”

The rugby player also admitted he thought Love Island bosses did the reunion a bit too soon.

He added: “The finalists literally only got back two days before the reunion, so it would’ve been nice to catch up with them a while later and see how their relationships lasted on the outside world.”