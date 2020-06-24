Love Island’s Jack Fowler reveals secret battle with disease – which left him paralysed and in a wheelchair

The reality star has admitted it was the "hardest time" of his life

Jack Fowler has revealed his secret battle with a terrifying disease, which left him paralysed and in a wheelchair.

The Love Island star, who rose to fame on the 2018 series, was left unable to walk earlier this year after he was diagnosed with a rare neurological ­condition.

Speaking to Oxford Union, Jack confessed: “At the start of this year — no one knows this — I had something called transverse myelitis.”

“I lost all movement in my legs and my left arm, paralysed, I was in a wheelchair for two or three weeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACK FOWLER (@_jackfowler_) on May 20, 2020 at 11:11am PDT

At the time, the 24-year-old said he posted old photos of him on holiday on Instagram, as he didn’t want people to know what was really going on.

“On my Instagram I was ­having a wicked time, I was having a great time,” he said.

“I was in Dubai, I was in Thailand for all of the two weeks because that’s the ’gram making it look like that.

“But realistically, I wasn’t — I was going through the hardest time of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACK FOWLER (@_jackfowler_) on Jan 16, 2020 at 11:05am PST

Transverse myelitis is a neurological disorder caused by inflammation across both sides of the spinal cord.

Attacks of inflammation can damage or destroy myelin, the fatty insulating substance that covers nerve cell fibres.

This damage causes nervous system scars that interrupt communications between the nerves in the spinal cord and the rest of the body.