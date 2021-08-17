Love Island’s Jack Fincham reveals battle with ‘addiction and depression’

"I've made some good steps today to get help..."

Jack Fincham has revealed he’s been “really struggling” with anxiety, depression and addiction.

In a series of clips posted on Instagram, the former Love Island winner admitted he was in a dark place and felt he had no one to turn to.

The 30-year-old had previously uploaded the videos but deleted them because he felt embarrassed.

Jack then re-uploaded the videos on his Instagram Story, after posting a message which said: “Thanks for the amazing supportive message I’m overwhelmed.”

“I deleted this video as I was embarrassed but I am beginning my road to recovery. And believe me the comeback will be stronger #bekind.”

Speaking in the videos, the father-of-one said: “To touch on what’s going on, I’m really struggling. Really struggling with anxiety and depression, addiction and I’ve made some good steps today to get help.”

“I can’t do it on my own. In this fame industry it’s hard, it’s so cut throat. One minute people like you and one minute they don’t.”

“I’ve had a lot of fake friends come and go, I was really surprised when I was in my dark space, all the people who said they would be there, weren’t,” he continued.

“I’m not going to feel sorry for myself, I’ve got my own responsibilities. I want to be a kind, nice person and I try my best.”

Jack said: “There’s been obstacles, some people have opinions on my life. The torrent of abuse on Instagram has really affected me.”

“It couldn’t be furtherer from the truth. Words hurt and we do see them.”

The reality star also revealed he turned off his Instagram like count and comments as he said: “It was bringing me down. It was putting me into a bad space.”

“I can’t argue with thousands of people and give them my side of the story.”

Jack admitted he felt like opening up to his followers because he has “no one else to talk to.”

“I don’t know who I’m talking to, I’m talking to you guys because I feel I have nobody else to talk to apart from my family obviously,” he confessed.

The 30-year-old added: “The reason I’m saying this is if I can just help one person I’m happy.”

“You should speak out about mental health because it’s a serious thing, it’s awful. It affects you physically, you don’t want to do anything or exercise. Leave the house.”

“I’m sorry this is downbeat but I wanted to address it because over the last few weeks I’ve been getting some nasty, over the top remarks.”

“I urge people to think before they comment or message, trust me it does affect people.”