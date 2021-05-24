Love Island’s Jack Fincham and TOWIE star Frankie Sims spark dating rumours

The pair looked loved-up as they enjoyed a night out together

Jack Fincham and Frankie Sims have sparked dating rumours.

Jack rose to fame on the hit dating show Love Island in 2018, while Frankie is best known for her appearances in The Only Way Is Essex.

In photos published by The Sun, the reality stars looked loved-up as they enjoyed a night out together on Sunday, with Frankie appearing to lean in for a kiss.

The pair were then spotted leaving the venue together in a car.

Goss.ie have contacted Frankie and Jack’s reps for comment.

Jack was previously linked to Frankie’s TOWIE co-star Chloe Brockett, who he enjoyed a romantic night away with on Christmas Eve last year.

The 30-year-old is the father of a 1-year-old daughter named Blossom, who he shares with his longtime pal Casey Ranger.