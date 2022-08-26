Love Island’s Indiyah ‘set to out-earn’ her fellow contestants by ‘going global’

Love Island star Indiyah Polack is reportedly set to out-earn her fellow contestants by taking her career global.

The 23-year-old placed third on the hit dating show alongside her boyfriend Dami Hope.

Since then, Indiyah has reportedly been flooded with offers from huge international brands, as well as attracted the attention of some American stars.

Indiyah has yet to announce a collaboration, whilst Tasha Ghouri has become the first pre-loved ambassador for Ebay, Gemma Owen has become an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, Paige Thorne has signed her own deal with Forever Unique and it has been reported that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will sign with OhPolly.

However, the waitress has been publicly approached by Gym Shark and Boots to work alongside them.

Rihanna’s brand Fenty Beauty has also featured a meme of Indiyah on their Instagram.

Singer Lizzo has also made it clear she’s a huge fan, saying: “Indiyah the baddest in the villa no kizzy.”

A source told The Sun: “Indiyah really has the world at her fingertips right now. She didn’t put a step wrong in the villa so it’s no surprise people are rushing to work with her.”

“She could easily make it big in America – there’s a lot of buzz around her at the moment.”

Commenting on her future, Andy Barr, influencer specialist and CEO at www.10Yetis.co.uk, Digital PR & Social Media company, said: “Indiyah has already established a global appeal, specifically across the US, which in turn makes her a prime target for larger international brands outside of the expected UK fast-fashion stores that are usually queuing up to sign reality show stars.”

“She and her team are also showing their commercial acumen by not instantly pouncing on the first deal slid across the negotiation table and instead are biding their time, anticipating a more ‘on-brand’ offer that can help turn what could be a flash-in-the-pan moment in the limelight into a personal brand with true longevity.”

Will Hobson PR Director at Rise at Seven agrees, telling the outlet: “If Indiyah plays her cards right she could be set for some big deals across the pond.”

“I’d recommend she holds out for the right brand and doesn’t just cash in quickly, it needs to be globally recognised. She also needs to start being seen across the states too, you can’t crack the US from the UK, I’m expecting to see trip to Nobu Malibu very soon.”

“Overall she is the fan favourite and the moment so I’m expecting to see big things in the next months and we could easily expect she’d be set to earn £1-5 million in the coming years but each step needs to be thought out methodically.”