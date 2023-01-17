Love Island’s Indiyah Polack slams former friend and co-star over comments about Dami Hope

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack has slammed her former friend and co-star Summer Botwe, after she made comments about Dami Hope’s manhood.

The 22-year-old recently appeared on the Spill The Juice podcast, where she was grilled about her brief romance with the Irish reality star.

During the episode, Summer was speaking about Dami when she said: “Not that I done anything but you know, I can see things. My eyes were working enough to see the grower.”

Ain’t Indiyah supposed to be her friend..? Why you still talking about your “friend’s” boyfriend on public platforms… you a weird ass BIRD @SummerBotwe pic.twitter.com/xe6o8f4Pxv — . (@apxllxs) January 16, 2023

Summer grew close to Dami after she entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell, despite the fact he was coupled up with Indiyah.

However, it wasn’t long before Dami ditched Summer to rekindle his romance with Indiyah, and the couple went on to finish the show in third place.

Five months after leaving the villa, Dami and Indiyah are still going strong, and have even moved in together.

Responding to Summer’s podcast comments, Indiyah tweeted: “Some people need to stop reminiscing on what they can’t have! Anyways make sure you tune into a real podcast tomorrow morning, Love Island The Morning After.”

Indiyah’s tweet sparked a huge feud between them, as many fans started taking sides.

On Monday night, Summer took to Instagram to reveal she was receiving death threats over the situation.

She wrote: “I’ll be real you lot are taking it too far…death threats telling me to kill myself saying I don’t deserve to be alive.”

“I take accountability for what I said but I don’t deserve some of the s*** you guys are saying to me.”

“My family also see everything you guys say to me and it affects them which is hard for me to see so keep that in mind when you’re sending me all this hate.

“I hope you all find peace and remember that everyone is human and has feelings. Goodnight.”

Indiyah and Summer’s feud comes just weeks after they attended a PrettyLittleThing event in Dublin together, alongside Dami and some other Islanders.