Love Island’s Indiyah lands ANOTHER huge deal

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack has landed another huge deal, this time with fashion giant PrettyLittleThing.

The former waitress was announced as the face of the brand’s newest venture Marketplace on Thursday.

The Marketplace app will allow customers to buy and sell pre-loved PrettyLittleThing clothing.

PrettyLittleThing announced the news via their Instagram, writing: “Ok now we can make it official! 🛍💕 Our IT girl [Indiyah] will be our first ever ambassador for the marketplace app; a buying and selling community allowing you to sell on the clothes you no longer wear or buy & shop for something new! ♻️🤩.”

“We’re so excited to finally share our secret and cant wait to show you what we’ve been working with Indiyah on! 😍 5.09.22 Save the date!”

Indiyah also shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing: “*internally screaming* I can finally tell you what we’ve been working on for so long!!

I am the FIRST EVER ambassador for [PrettyLittleThing] Marketplace!!🛍♻️💕”

“This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to bring you all on the journey with me! 05.09.22 Watch this space ✨ RE-SELL. RE-WEAR. RE-CYCLE.”

The news comes just hours after Indiyah was announced as brand ambassador for Boots.

The 23-year-old shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “Can’t believe I’m typing this right now but.. I am insanely excited to announce that I am a @bootsuk Beauty Ambassador! 🤍”

“You guys know beauty is a huge passion and obsession of mine, so becoming a beauty ambassador for Boots is a dream come true,” Indiyah continued.

“None of this would be possible without all of your love and support, nothing goes unnoticed and I love you all so much!!”

“Can’t wait to get to work on this and share more with you over the next few months 💋” Indiyah added.