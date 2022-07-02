Love Island’s Hugo Hammond responds to former co-star’s shocking allegations against him

Love Island’s Hugo Hammond has responded to his former co-star Sharon Gaffka’s shocking allegations against him.

The reality stars became pals when they appeared on the 2021 series of the popular dating show, but the pair are no longer friends.

Speaking on the Saving Grace podcast, Sharon said she ended their friendship due to his behaviour after the show.

The 26-year-old claimed Hugo “made jokes” about her being spiked in the past, and also accused him of “inappropriate touching”.

After host Grace Keeling asked, “Aren’t you quite close with Hugo?” Sharon replied: “So I was, and then I cut him off pretty abruptly.”

Sharon went on to explain that they fell out after another Islander’s birthday party, after she decided to go to a different club.

“Hugo texted me, and I had no signal because the club was underground,” she said.

“When I got back to the hotel, I had been texting him. He called me a ‘basic b***h’ for going to this club.”

“I didn’t know if it had that reputation, I didn’t pay a penny so I didn’t care, I had a great time,” she said.

“And then I Face-timed him because he seemed quite drunk and he made jokes about me getting spiked, and then his friend messaged me and said, ‘You’ve upset Hugo’ and I was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k if I’ve upset Hugo’.

“So I haven’t spoken to him since. He’s tried to message me and I don’t think he knows what he’s done.”

Explaining their fall out even further, Sharon alleged: “There’s other stuff going on, like inappropriate touching, which he probably also doesn’t remember.”

“So this is what I mean, nice guys aren’t always as nice.”

In response to Sharon’s allegations, Hugo firmly denied any wrongdoing in a statement shared on TikTok.

He wrote: “I just wanted to have my say on the comments made by Sharon. Firstly, spiking is not a topic I use within my jokes nor do I find funny, it’s horrific to be honest. I wouldn’t joke about someone being spiked, it’s just not who I am, friend or not.”

“The wild comment made about inappropriate touching is outrageous and simply false,” the 25-year-old continued.

“To say something like this is seriously damaging and paints an unfair picture of me. You cannot just throw that sort of language around. I am very confused as to why she’s making these comments now.”

“As she mentioned I’ve tried to contact [her] since so there’s been time to bring it up to be resolved.”

“And I’m just pretty upset to be honest that she has taken to social media knowing full well what that can do!” he added.