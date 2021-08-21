Love Island’s Hugo Hammond claims certain scenes were cut ‘to protect Jiberty’

The 25-year-old has reacted to Jake and Liberty's split on social media

Hugo Hammond has claimed certain scenes were cut from Love Island to protect Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole’s relationship.

The couple decided to end their romance this week, and have since left the villa.

Reacting to their split in a video posted on TikTok, Hugo longingly stared out his window to Adele’s hit song Rolling In The Deep.

He wrote over the clip: “When Lib pulls you for chats after Jakey wanted to get to know Millie but the show didn’t air it to protect ‘Jiberty’ and now this happens.”

Hugo captioned the video: “Imagine what could have been.”

In the comment section, the former P.E. teacher added: “I don’t actually know why it never got aired 🤔 but this is my assumption.”

Earlier this week, Hugo revealed in an interview that Liberty pulled him for a chat in the villa, but the scene was never shown.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Hugo confessed he “had a chat or two” with Liberty, after Jake showed an interest in Millie Court when she entered the villa as a bombshell.

Hugo explained: “When I came out I spoke to my family about my experience, and I was like, ‘Did you see Lib pulled me for a chat when Jake went and had a chat with Mills?’”

“And I don’t think it was shown but yeah me and Lib had a chat or two then.”

Lucinda Strafford, who was being interviewed alongside Hugo, responded: “Oh was that not shown?”

Hugo replied: “I don’t think so, ’cause I was telling my family and they were like, ‘What you on about?’”

Lucinda then said: “That’s goss! Tea central!”

After Hugo refused to reveal any more about their chat, Lucinda said: “Obviously Jake was getting to know Millie so… She was exploring her options wasn’t she?”

Hugo replied: “Yeah I think so.”