Love Island’s Hugo Hammond admits he’d ‘love to get to know’ new girl Priya Gopaldas

The PE teacher was dumped from the villa before the bombshell arrived

Jodie McCormack
Hugo Hammond has admitted he would “love to get to know” new girl Priya Gopaldas when she leaves the Love Island villa.

The PE teacher was dumped from the show last week, after failing to maintain a lasting romance with any of the girls.

Earlier this week, two new bombshells entered the villa – footballer Aaron Simpson and medical student Priya.

Although he missed out on the opportunity to meet Priya in the villa, Hugo is hoping to get to know her after the show.

Speaking on Lorraine, the 24-year-old said: “I saw Priya go in and, you know, having just seen bits and bobs of her over the last couple of episodes, she looks like a great girl and I would have loved to have got to know her.”

“But unfortunately, I’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to do that.”

 

Fans of the show have also suggested that Hugo and Priya would be a “perfect couple”.

One viewer tweeted: “Gotta feel for Priya she joined just after Hugo her perfect guy left.”

Another wrote: “yeah priya should just leave and hugo should meet her at arrivals bc they’re perfect for each other.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player. 

