Love Island’s Helena defends ‘remorseful’ Harry after villa exit: ‘He’s not a bad person’

Helena has defended her “remorseful” ex-partner Harry after being dumped from the Villa on Thursday night, saying that he’s “not a bad person.”

As the islanders sat around the fire pit after enjoying the last of the Talent Show performances, they received a text revealing that one couple was being sent home.

With everyone sat on the edge of their seat, it was announced that Helena and Blu received the least votes from the public.

Reflecting on her time in the Villa after the past couple of weeks, Helena has said: “I feel really content with leaving at this point.”

“Over the last week there have been times where I wanted to leave as I felt like I had done my time. Going into the last week, not being in a couple, I felt a bit like a spare part.”

“Honestly, I’d say in terms of my love life, it’s been a bit of a s**t show but of course it has been amazing. I am coming away without having found love but the progression and self growth for me has been incredible and I could never have achieved that on the outside.”

When asked if she would recommend going on Love Island to a friend, the 29-year-old replied: “If Harry wasn’t on it, yes!”

“No, in all seriousness, it is a once in a lifetime experience. Even not having a phone, the bubble of it is a great experience. The relationships and bonds you form, you would never get on the outside.”

Concerning how she felt when Harry picked Shakira over her, Helena felt a “mixture of emotions.”

“Confusion, disappointment and a lack of self worth. Having to then watch it unfold wasn’t great.”

However, she doesn’t “regret” saying that she would be friends with Harry, as she was “accepting of the situation and starting to move on from it.”

“The main thing for me wasn’t losing the relationship, it was losing our friendship as we had such a great connection.”

“I wanted to still be around him and not avoid him. I think without the pressure of being in the Villa and seeing each other on the outside we will be friends.”

“Me, Meg, D and him had already made plans to do things as a four. We have so many similarities, which was why we got on in the first place.”

In regards to Harry’s behaviour towards her in the Villa, Helena said, “Actions will always have consequences.”

“But I would still back him in some situations as he is remorseful. I don’t think he is a bad person, I just don’t think he knows how to handle certain things.”

When asked which couple she is rooting for to take home the 2025 Love Island crown, Helena replied: “Dejon and Meg and Yas and Jamie.”

“I fully back D and Meg. I did express my opinions about them as a couple which we saw on Movie Night, but when they went exclusive I saw a completely different side to them.”

“I think they will go the whole way and be great on the outside.”

