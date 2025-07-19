Love Island’s Harrison WALKS from the villa to follow Lauren home while admitting he’s ‘mortified’

On Friday night’s episode of Love Island, Harrison WALKED from the villa to follow Lauren home while admitting he was “mortified” by his behaviour.

As a result of new Bombshell Angel picking Ty as her number one boy, Lauren was sent home leaving islanders in shock.

She urged Harrison to leave the villa with her, and the footballer said he would take the evening to sleep on it.

The next day, the 22-year-old announced that he was leaving as he realised Lauren is what he wanted.

In recent days, Harrison turned back to Toni after being intimate with Lauren, but despite this, he was quick to change his mind on who he had a better connection with.

Speaking to Harry he confessed: “I want Toni before he met with her on the terrace to beg her to give him another chance.”

On Thursday night, Toni then once again decided to give things another go with him, despite insisting she was “done” earlier in the episode.

However, after winning Toni back, Harrison then confessed he missed Lauren and shared keen interest in getting back with her.

Before Lauren went home, she pulled Harrison for a chat by the kitchen and asked if he would leave the villa with her.

As Harrison would sleep on the decision, he asked Lauren to “promise” she would wait for him.

To which Lauren said, “I know it’s a big ask and we’ve not been on the best terms the last two days, but I think, everything that we’ve had for the last ten days we know what’s real.”

“And I think we know deep down that we’re meant to be together. Can’t you come with me? Please.”

Harrison replied: “I know. I feel like I’ve come in here and I’ve found what I’ve wanted.”

“I feel like it’s a massive decision, it’s hard to make in five minutes. But, at the same time I’ve come in here and I’ve found what I wanted.”

Before ultimately deciding to go home, Harrison pulled Toni for one last chat to apologise for upsetting her in the villa.

During an emotional goodbye, the pair broke down in tears as Harrison said, “I want you to know that I genuinely am sorry for the way that I treated you in here.”

“I feel like I’ve done a lot of reflecting today and what I’ve done to you is not okay. And I feel like if someone treated my sister the way I’ve treated you, I’d be moritifed.”

“I feel terrible for it and I am sorry. You’re a great girl, you know you’re a great girl. You have so much to offer and I feel like any guy would be lucky to have you honestly.”

“I just think maybe we weren’t right for each other and that’s why I acted the way I acted. I just hope you can see how sorry I am. I never meant to hurt you like this.”

