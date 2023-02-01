Love Island’s Haris reveals dramatic unaired row between THESE two contestants

Love Island’s Haris Namani has revealed there was a dramatic unaired row between Tanyel Revan and Zara Deniz.

The 21-year-old was dumped from the villa alongside Anna-May Robey last week.

The former contestant has since claimed that Love Island viewers aren’t getting to see some of the most intense fall outs between the Islanders.

Although it is well-known that she has tension with Olivia Hawkins, Zara appears to have also fallen out with Tanyel.

Speaking in TikTok video, Haris said: “Tanyel just had an argument with Zara that I didn’t want to see or hear, so I told her to go upstairs.”

The 21-year-old failed to reveal any other details about the alleged argument, but continued: “Zara started showing sides that people didn’t want to see. I didn’t have a problem with her. It was always the case with Zara, she wanted to know what people would talk to Tom [Clare] about.”

“I’m like, ‘It’s been three or four days, just chill the f**k out’. She wanted to be in control. Ron [Hall] made her aware that you can’t do that.”

