Love Island’s Georgia Steel breaks her silence after calling off engagement

The reality star split from her fiancé last month

Georgia Steel has broken her silence on her split from fiancé Callum Izzard.

The couple got engaged after one month of dating last year, but parted ways in April after seven months together.

Addressing their break up for the first time on FUBAR Radio, Georgia said: “I’m a good believer in everything happens for a reason and I’m just rolling with it to be fair.”

Georgia and Callum’s whirlwind romance began when they met while filming Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love last year.

Georgia explained: “I just want some time now to just focus on myself and I’m not really wanting to rush into anything. I’m just wanting to take every day as it comes.”

“Obviously, I want to get over that whole thing firstly.”

The couple had been living together in Essex, but Callum has since moved out of their shared home.

A source told The Sun Online last month: “Callum has moved out of their Essex apartment during lockdown.”

“They were recently flat hunting in Manchester together, but it’s been called off. Georgia is now planning to move up to Manchester alone.”

It’s believed their split wasn’t very amicable, as Georgia and Callum have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and removed numerous pictures of each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by callum alexandré izzard (@callumweekender) on Apr 19, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT

Georgia rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, and Callum is best known for appearing on Ibiza Weekender.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: