Love Island’s Georgia Harrison shares candid pregnancy update after announcing she’s expecting first child

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison has shared a candid pregnancy update after she announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Jack.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Jack Stacey.

Following the announcement, the Love Island star shared an update as she attempted to fit into old clothes.

She took to Instagram to post an old video of her attempting to zip up gym gear as she wrote: “Realising it’s not the stomach you have to cover at eight weeks pregnant…”

In the video she showed how she was struggling to zip the jacket over her chest and added in the caption: “By far my biggest give away in the first trimester!”

Taking to Instagram last week, the 30-year-old shared sweet snaps from a maternity shoot with her partner as they posed with their scan.

She wrote: “We’ve been keeping a secret 🪄✨🤰”

She continued: “Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring 🌸❤️ ”

“I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and i couldn’t be more grateful 🥲 …And just like that 2 are about to become 3 🧑‍🍼👩‍🍼”

The pair met ten months ago, on a dating app and have since moved in together in Essex.

Famous friends and fellow islanders congratulated the pair in the comments.

Tasha Ghouri wrote: “Ahhh congratulations!! 😍😍❤️”

Chloe Burrows wrote: “Omg CONFRATS HUNNNYYYY ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Molly Smith penned: “Omg!!!!!! Congratulations 😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”