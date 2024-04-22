Love Island’s Georgia Harrison ‘set to make a docuseries about her revenge porn trial’ after Stephen Bear conviction

Love Island star Georgia Harrison is set to make a docuseries about her revenge porn trial following her ex Stephen Bear’s court case convictions.

The reality star was secretly filmed by her, now criminally convicted, ex-boyfriend while they were having sex in his garden, using CCTV cameras.

Later, Stephen, 34, released the footage without her knowledge or consent and was sent to prison for voyeurism, disclosing sexual photographs and films and harassment without violence for 21 months in March 2022.

Turning her traumatic experience into something powerful, Georgia launched a campaign urging tougher measures against those who share explicit content without consent.

The Love Island star released a documentary called Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear aired on ITV2 in March 2023.

Now, she is set to release a series picking up where the previous documentary left off, focusing on her campaign, the actual trial, and her life as a reality TV star.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “She made huge waves when she successfully campaigned for an amendment to revenge porn laws, resulting in the removal of a clause that previously required prosecutors to prove an intent to cause humiliation or distress.”

“The new series will follow her as she continues to empower others to make positive changes in society. Talks are underway but ITV is likely to air the series,” they added.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Stephen was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner will also have to keep police informed about his address and whereabouts for 10 years.

Previously, the Essex-born star was praised for her “brave” documentary on becoming a victim of revenge porn.

Victims of any kind of sexual offence in the UK are automatically granted anonymity, but Georgia bravely decided to waive her right to anonymity in order to speak out about her experience.

The documentary featured vlogs from Georgia as the case unfolded, as well as interviews with her mum Nicola and fellow Love Island contestants.

Stephen was freed from HMP Brixton on January 17th this year after serving just half of his initial sentence.

The shocking early release came as Georgia, 29, entered the Love Island: All-Stars villa.

The documentary is set to follow her journey on the show where she finished in 5th place with Anton Danyluk.

The islander was supported by Anton as she faced her criminally convicted ex-boyfriend in court last month, prior to their split.

The current law in Ireland states if you record, distribute or publish intimate images without the permission of the person featured in the images, you are guilty of an offence.

Those found guilty can face a maximum prison sentence of up to 7 years.

These offences fall under the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act, also known as “Coco’s Law.”

If you have been affected by anything please visit hotline.ie.