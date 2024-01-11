Love Island’s Georgia Harrison breaks her silence on ex Stephen Bear’s upcoming release from prison

Georgia Harrison has broken her silence on her ex Stephen Bear’s upcoming release from prison.

The 29-year-old, who was recently announced as a contestant on this year’s Love Island: All-Star Series, dated the convicted sex offender in 2020.

Last March, the reality star was sentenced to 21 months in prison for uploading a sex tape of him and Georgia online without her permission.

The 33-year-old is expected to be released halfway through his sentence this month, per guidelines for sentences under two years.

Georgia has opened up for the first time about his impending release, and said she doesn’t have any “concerns” and just wants to “move on” with her life.

The 29-year-old told The Sun: “I don’t really have much fear or any concerns about his release from prison.”

“You know, his life journey now is his life journey, and that’s for him to figure out if he can rehabilitate himself.”

“I have a restraining order on him, so I don’t feel that he’ll be saying anything about me that’s going to affect me.”

“And for me, this is just the next stage of my life to move on to better and bigger things,” Georgia concluded.

A source told The Sun of Stephen’s release: “Stephen has served his time – and he’s due out of prison in the next few weeks.”

The reality star has vowed he is a changed man after his time behind bars, and won’t be returning to social media or his previous lifestyle.

“He’s been telling pals he’s not the same man that went into prison,” the source claimed.

“There will be no hopping back on to social media or rolling straight back into the nearest nightclub when he gets out, he says he just wants to get back to east London and his family.”

“Obviously time will tell if he has changed his ways.”

Bear was convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

Georgia was announced as a contestant on Love Island’s All-Star series this week.

On why she is returning to the Love Island villa, the 29-year-old said: “The last time I went in as a bombshell and I always wondered if I would have found love if I’d gone in a bit earlier. When I heard about Love Island: All Stars, I thought it was meant to be.”

“This is the last year of my 20’s so I want to go in the Villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with. I’m lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love.”