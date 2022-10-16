Love Island’s Gemma Owen teases reality show with footballer father Michael

Love Island’s Gemma Owen has teased a reality show with her footballer father Michael Owen.

The 19-year-old placed runner-up on the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside her beau Luca Bish.

The dressage rider has since landed a huge deal with PrettyLittleThing, has become an Equestrian Ambassador for Holland Cooper Equestrian, and has teased a collaboration with jewellery brand Abbott Lyon.

Gemma attended the 2022 National Television Awards with her father Michael on Thursday.

Speaking to The UK Mirror, she teased an Owen clan reality show.

The dressage rider said, “We’d love to do something else together,” giving a nod to their recent collaborative ad for Amazon.

Michael chimed in: “There will be no singing or dancing – but we could do a reality show.”

Gemma added: “Never say never.”

Michael then teased: “We’ve had lots of offers. Who knows what the future holds?”

The news comes just days after it was reported that a host of Love Island 2022 stars are set to reunite for an ITV Christmas special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The brand new talent competition Britain Get Singing will feature stars from fan-favourite ITV shows including Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Loose Women, Love Island and The Chase.

The teams will band together to create supergroup choirs, hoping to impress viewers and raise awareness around mental health.

A TV insider told The UK Sun: “The show will be brilliant festive fun, all in the name of a great cause to raise awareness around mental health. There is something for everyone, from soap fans to reality obsessives and quiz show addicts, so it’s perfect viewing for the whole family around the silly season.”

The 90-minute special was reportedly filmed in Manchester last weekend.

Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri, Antigoni Buxton, Andrew Le Page, Danica Taylor, Luca Bish and Paige Thorne are reportedly set to compete on the show.

The Emmerdale group includes Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle), Jay Kontzle (Billy Fletcher), Olivia Bromley (Dawn Taylor), Daisy Campbell (Amelia Spencer), Bradley Johnson (Vinny Dingle) and Lawrence Robb (Mackenzie Boyd).

Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster), Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne), Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy Mayhew) and Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) will compete as part of the Coronation Street group.

Brenda Edwards, Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan will compete on behalf of Loose Women.

The Chase group includes Anne “The Governess” Hegerty, Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan and Darragh “The Menace” Ennis.