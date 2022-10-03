Love Island’s Gemma Owen reveals why she has NO plans to move in with Luca Bish

Love Island’s Gemma Owen has revealed why she has NO plans to move in with her boyfriend Luca Bish.

The pair finished in second place on the popular dating show in August, which was won by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Since then, other couples from the show have taken a big step in their relationship by moving in together – namely Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

While Gemma and Luca’s relationship outside of the villa is going well, the 19-year-old has no plans for them to move in together.

Speaking to MailOnline, the reality star said: “In terms of my relationship and Luca – it’s all going really well.”

“Luckily, we’re able to spend time together so the relationship is going really well and it’s all positive.”

“We don’t have any plans to move into together just yet,” she confessed. “I’m a home girl, it’s where everything is, I’m family orientated and I’m still young.”

“In the immediate future I’m happy with where I am, and the setup Luca and I have.”

“We are everywhere right now, when I’m down in London working, we spend time with each other and when we have a free weekend, he’ll join me in Cheshire and be with the horses,” Gemma explained.

“We’re making it work around our busy schedules. We’re seeing how it goes, we’ll go on a few nice holidays – no pressure.”

Gemma also revealed how Luca is getting on with her family – including her famous father Michael Owen.

“Luca fits in quite well and he gets on with my siblings, my mum and my dad as well,” she said.

“His family are lovely too – I get on with all of them really well and have a good relationship with his sister.”

“I have really enjoyed spending time in Brighton with them when I can and the same when he comes to Cheshire.”

The news comes after a video of Luca seemingly “fuming” with Gemma went viral on social media.

In the clip, Gemma is seen running up to a male friend, jumping into his arms and wrapping her legs around him.

After kissing Gemma on the cheek, the friend then greets Luca, who is standing awkwardly beside him.

Gemma’s pal says: “Hi mate, nice to see you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YoungKingsTV 🇬🇧 (@youngkingstv)

Luca, smiling through gritted teeth, then shakes the mans hand and replies: “Nice to meet you.”

YoungKingTV shared the video to Instagram, and captioned it: “Luca’s fuming lol.”

During his time on Love Island, fans called out Luca for his “controlling behaviour” towards Gemma.

In an interview with Grazia last month, the 23-year-old fishmonger agreed that his behaviour towards Gemma was wrong.

When asked if he’s watched the show back yet, he said: “I’ve watched bits. I really wanted to after seeing what people were saying. Watching it back, I can hold my hands up and agree with that – I was.”

“There are parts where I’m thinking this is not how I behave on the outside world. Why did I do that?”

Luca continued: “When you feel so strongly for someone and then you’re still getting put in situations because they [producers] are making us do challenges, throwing new people in there to play with your emotions and your feelings – I’d genuinely just had enough of it.”

“When you’re falling in love with someone you don’t want to see another boy come in and talk to them and vice versa. Obviously, your emotions would be heightened and everything’s so intense in there.”

The 23-year-old revealed he spoke to Gemma about his behaviour after leaving the show, and said: “She’s a strong woman so she would never let herself be in a situation like that.”

“However, a lot of those moments where I lost it came at the end of the show and by that point, my emotions and everything – I was drained of it all.”

One point of contention on the show was caused by the controversial ‘Mad Movies’ night, when Gemma’s supposed “flirty banter” with Billy Brown was exposed.

A clip shared on the big screen showed Billy asking Gemma for a hug in the kitchen, as they poked fun at Luca watching them from the bean bags in the garden.

At the time, Luca took aim at Gemma for flirting with Billy, but the 19-year-old insisted there was nothing going on between them.

Looking back, Luca has admitted his anger towards Gemma was misplaced.

“I was more annoyed about how Billy went around things. I ended up getting wound up and taking my frustration out on Gemma – which wasn’t fair,” he confessed.

“I don’t think this was shown but I apologised and said sorry for that. Billy said he was ‘confused,’ about Gemma intentions but everything I’ve seen is black and white. There’s no chance you should have been confused.”