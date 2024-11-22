Love Island’s Gemma Owen responds to speculation surrounding Love Island All-Stars

Love Island’s Gemma Owen has responded to speculation surrounding Love Island All-Stars.

In 2022, the 21-year-old reality personality, who is the daughter of legendary football player Michael Owen, appeared on the popular ITV dating program.

During her time on the series, she struck up a romance with 25-year-old Luca Bish and the pair placed second behind Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Despite placing second in the series, the pair called it quits just three months after leaving the villa.

Rumours has been circulating that the 21-year-old would return for a second time to the villa, with a source telling The Sun: Gemma had a great time on Love Island in 2022…”

“It wasn’t something she ever imagined signing up to but the entire experience caught her by surprise. She was incredibly young when she first starred on the show at 19 but now she hopes as a 21-year-old her first experience will help her at a second chance of love,” the source alleged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)



However, Gemma has now shut down the rumours once and for all.

The 21-year-old commented on a Goss.ie Instagram post reported the previous rumours from The Sun.

She simply wrote: “It’s not true, I’m not going on x,” shutting down the previous reports.

The All Stars series, which first premiered on January 15th, was filmed in South Africa – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from former series each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

The first season was won by season six star Molly Smith and season nine star Tom Clare – with the pair still together nine months later.