Love Island’s Gemma Owen drops bombshell about romance with Luca Bish

Love Island’s Gemma Owen has dropped a bombshell about her romance with Luca Bish.

The couple came runner-up on the latest series of the hit dating show, missing out on the win to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Gemma and Luca didn’t become official in the villa, and the fishmonger admitted he felt “pressure” to make a big gesture towards the dressage rider.

In a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Gemma admitted that herself and Luca still haven’t made things official between them.

“I know a lot of you are like: ‘What’s going on with Luca?,'” she teased her fans. “Things are going really, really well.”

“Since being out of the villa things have changed for the better – feelings have grown so much more, which is kind of obvious. But, I wasn’t expecting it to be going how it is.”

“There’s a lot of questions on: ‘Oh are you two official yet?’. Whenever we do an interview that seems to be the most talked about topic.”

“We’re not yet,” Gemma admitted. “I feel like there’s been a bit of a build up now, people are like: ‘When is it gonna be? When is it gonna be?’ I feel like he’s got a bit of pressure on him like: ‘S**t I need to make something good out of this.'”

“But, it’s definitely on the cards and I think it will definitely be really soon so really excited for that.”

Despite not making things official, the couple have holidayed together and Luca even met Gemma’s footballer father Michael.

“We went to Portugal for four days and he met my dad and family friends and that was amazing,” Gemma explained.

“That was honestly so nice. For the first meeting it was a quite intense environment… ‘You’re meeting my dad, let’s do it on holiday’. But it couldn’t have gone better. They seem to get on really well. It was all really good.”