Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split – just three months after leaving the villa

Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have called it quits, just three months after leaving the famous villa.

The couple, who finished in second place on the popular dating show, have officially ended their romance.

Their split was confirmed by Gemma in a statement via her Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

She wrote: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”