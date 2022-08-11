Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish jet off on their first holiday together

Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have jetted off on their first holiday together.

The couple finished in second place on the ITV2 dating show last week, which was won by fan favourites Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Luca, 23, shared the news on Instagram by posting a photo of himself sunbathing in a pair of shorts by Gemma’s fashion brand OG Beachwear.

He captioned the post: “Does this count as our first holiday together or? 🤣🏝 It’s only right that I wear @ogbeachwear @gemowen_1 ❤️.”

The couple appear to be staying at the lavish Conrad Algarve in Portugal.

The five-star hotel is based in Quinta do Lago, which has become a celebrity hotspot in recent years.

Gemma posted a photo from the hotel’s Louro Restaurant this morning, as the pair had breakfast together.

Fans have been waiting for the couple to “make things official” since they left the villa, as Luca is yet to ask Gemma to be his girlfriend.

However, the 23-year-old is said to be waiting for the perfect moment to pop the question.

The pair appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this week, where they shut down claims they were fighting after the Love Island reunion party.

Addressing photos of them looking unhappy as they left, Luca explained: “We walked in, I was behind Gemma with her bag.”

“She walked straight in and I don’t think any of us said a word, but apparently we spoke. Usually I do say something but that night we were pretty quiet.”