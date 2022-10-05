Love Island’s Gemma hits back at claims she’s ‘copying’ Molly-Mae Hague after signing PrettyLittleThing deal

Love Island’s Gemma Owen has hit back at claims she’s “copying” Molly-Mae Hague after signing a deal with PrettyLittleThing.

The 19-year-old came runner-up on the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside her now-boyfriend Luca Bish.

The dressage rider bagged herself a six-figure deal with the fashion brand shortly after leaving the villa back in August.

Since landing her lucrative deal with PrettyLittleThing, Love Island fans have been accusing Gemma of “copying” Molly-Mae.

The 23-year-old landed herself an impressive deal with the brand after she came runner-up on Love Island 2019, and was subsequently announced as their creative director last year.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the 19-year-old said: “I think my style is timeless and in the moment.”

“I think my edit is mine, it’s true to me and what I am.”

Gemma continued: “I think obviously, I’ve got a lot of respect for Molly-Mae, and she’s an inspiration to a lot of girls.”

“But I think we are completely different people, I like to think I’m unique. I think my style is timeless.”

The dressage rider has also teased her collaboration with jewellery brand Abbott Lyon, and landed an “exciting” deal as an equestrian ambassador for Holland Cooper Equestrian.

Gemma is not the only one of the Love Island 2022 contestants to land a huge deal.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu announced her collaboration with Oh Polly and bPerfect Cosmetics, and also was also announced as a contestant for Dancing On Ice 2023, while Paige Thorne has announced a collection with Forever Unique.

Davide Sanclimenti has also announced an upcoming collection with boohooMAN.

Ekin-Su and Davide have also landed their own travel TV series.

Meanwhile, Indiyah Polack has signed two huge deals, one with Boots and the other as brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing’s Marketplace app.

The new app allows customers to buy and sell pre-loved PrettyLittleThing clothing.

Indiyah shared the news with her Instagram followers at the time, writing: “*internally screaming* I can finally tell you what we’ve been working on for so long!! I am the FIRST EVER ambassador for [PrettyLittleThing] Marketplace!!🛍♻️💕”

“This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to bring you all on the journey with me! 05.09.22 Watch this space ✨ RE-SELL. RE-WEAR. RE-CYCLE.”

Tasha Ghouri has also landed three impressive six-figure brand deals of her own.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, the dancer has become the first pre-loved fashion ambassador for eBay, a UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and recently signed a deal with SIMMI London.

Announcing the news of her collaboration with eBay, Tasha wrote on Instagram at the time: “A BIRTHDAY GIFT TO LAST A LIFETIME ✨ I am over the moon to announce I am @ebay_uk first ever pre-loved ambassador. Prior to love island, I’ve always bought secondhand for my wardrobe, so partnering with #eBay really is a dream come true.”

“I feel passionately that we can all make little swaps to our wardrobes and our lives for the better and so I’m excited to join eBay on their mission to put secondhand fashion front and centre.”

“Plus I’d like to think that over the last 8 weeks I have shown that pre-loved serves up amazing looks while bringing out my personality! Watch this space, more will be revealed!”

Earlier this month, Tasha announced she had become a UK ambassador for global cosmetics brand L’Oreal Paris, writing: “I’m now an official UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. So excited for this.”

Just one week later, the 24-year-old announced her collaboration with women’s footwear brand SIMMI London.

Debuting a stunning green look, Tasha took to Instagram to write: “Coming soon… 👀 TASHA GHOURI X SIMMI LONDON.”