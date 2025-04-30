Love Island’s Gabby Allen reveals how Casey O’Gorman asked her to be official: ‘There was no frills attached’

Love Island’s Gabby Allen has revealed how fellow islander Casey O’Gorman asked her to be his girlfriend.

In February, Gabby and Casey were crowned the winners of the spin-off show following the public vote.

Grace and Luca came in second place, with Ekin-Su and Curtis in third place.

Earlier this month, Gabby shocked fans when she revealed that her and Casey had finally made things official.

However, in a recent podcast episode, the 33-year-old revealed they had actually been together for a few weeks at that point.

Speaking on fellow islanders Will Young and Jessie Wynter’s podcast Agree to Disagree, Gabby revealed the lowkey way Casey popped the question.

Speaking to the couple, Gabby said: “He actually asked me weeks and weeks ago. We’d been out maybe for a month or something but I was like, I’m not even going to tell anyone because it’s almost funnier that people still are giving me shit about it.”

“And I also like the fact that the way, like he literally asked me, we ran out for a dog walk and then we went to this really nice country pub. It was just dead chill.”

“There was like no like frills attached to it. It was just really lovely,” Gabby confessed.

Referencing other islander’s elaborate “girlfriend proposals,” Gabby said: “You know, I completely understand when people do want the big elaborate stuff. And that’s amazing, but I appreciated that kind of proposal essentially from case because it made me feel like it was like real.”

In an Instagram post showing off a red carpet look with Maybelline, Gabby wrote: “Boyfriend does my voiceover 😌”

Followers quickly picked up on the statement, with one writing: “Boyfriend?!😉 love this content” to which Gabby responded: “❤️❤️”

Another wrote: “She’s a girlfrienddd ❤️” to which Gabby wrote back: “😌❤️”

On her Instagram story, she wrote: “The news you’ve all been waiting for…”