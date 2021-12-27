Love Island’s Francesca Allen announces her engagement to mystery man

Francesca Allen has announced her engagement to her mystery man boyfriend.

The reality star, who appeared on Love Island in 2019, shared the exciting news on Instagram today.

Posting a photo of the moment her beau proposed, the 23-year-old wrote: “The best Christmas present a girl could ask for ❤️ I’m marrying my best friend!!!!!”

“I still can’t believe it 🥰🥰,” she added.

A host of Love Island stars congratulated Francesca in the comment section, including Lucie Donlan – who recently got engaged to her beau Luke Mabbott.

Lucie wrote: “Oh em geee!!!!! Congratulations my lovely!!!!! I think we need to celebrate as wifes to be🥳🥰 💍.”

Molly-Mae Hague also commented: “Omg! Congratulations!!!”

The news comes just weeks after Francesca went Instagram official with her mystery man.

On November 5, the brunette beauty shared two black-and-white snaps of her kissing her boyfriend, who she’s yet to identify.

The 23-year-old simply captioned the post: “I 🖤 U.”

