Love Island’s Finn Tapp reveals he clashed with producers behind the scenes

Finn Tapp has revealed that he clashed with producers behind the scenes during his time in the Love Island villa.

The 20-year-old lost his temper after the Headlines Challenge, as his now-girlfriend Paige Turley was led to believe he had his “head turned” in Casa Amor.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1’s The Reality Tea Podcast, Finn said: “If I’m honest, I had a few little tiffs with the producers just because I was angry.”

“I said to the producer, I said, ‘This is…’ Yeah, I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t happy.”

“They didn’t really say too much. I was just like, ‘You know what I was like in there. Like how did you..’ And they were just like, ‘Oh, well, obviously it’s just like the headlines and da, da, da.'”

“It was a shame because that could have affected me and Paige that could have, you know?”

“But it didn’t luckily, and luckily Paige soon sort of found out.”

The headline came from a Heart article, which acknowledged Finn having a “cheeky chat” with Natalia Zoppa during the early days of Casa Amor.

“When you’re in Casa Amor, you think about how you conduct yourself, and I thought I’d done really well in there,” he continued.

“And then when the headline come out that apparently my head had turned, I was like, ‘What? Like, what’s been shown?'”

“If they actually copied and pasted some bits like, I was like, how have they got this?”

“And then I come out and obviously all the support is like his head didn’t and Paige needs to realise. And then I realised, okay, it was just a dodgy headline,” he added.

