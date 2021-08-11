Love Island’s Finley Tapp gets tattoo dedicated to Paige Turley for her birthday

The couple won the winter series of the dating show last year

Love Island’s Finley Tapp gets tattoo dedicated to Paige Turley for her...

Finley Tapp has revealed he got a tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend Paige Turley for her birthday.

The couple won the first winter series of Love Island last year, after their romance blossomed during their time in the villa.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Finley shared a photo of his latest ink – his girlfriend’s name above his pre-existing butterfly tattoo.

He wrote: “Early birthday present for Paigey.”

Paige will turn 24 this Saturday, August 14th.

Not long after they left the Love Island villa, the coronavirus pandemic hit – and the couple spent lockdown at Paige’s family home in Scotland.

The couple then moved in together into an apartment in Manchester.

Finn previously shared his plans to marry and have children with Paige.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the footballer said: “We’d like to get engaged, have a long engagement and in that time have a baby.”

“I want a baby at my wedding and for them to be in the photos. We could put him in a suit.”