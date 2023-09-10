Love Island’s Faye Winter sparks romance rumours with TOWIE star – after Teddy Soares split

Love Island’s Faye Winter has sparked rumours she’s dating TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

The 28-year-old has been single since splitting from Teddy Soares earlier this year.

In photos published by OK! Magazine, the TV personality was seen cosying up to Pete at an NTAs afterparty earlier this week.

Pete was seen wrapping his arms around Faye while they stood chatting and having a drink at the bar.

A source told the publication: “Faye and Pete looked very cosy as they chatted at the after party. Pete in particular had his hands all over Faye, which is no surprise as she had all eyes on her and looked incredible on the night.”

“Pete seemed super interested in Faye and was seen wrapping his arms around her as they enjoyed a drink with Sam Thompson.”

Faye and Teddy, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their break-up in February after weeks of speculation.

In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories at the time, Faye wrote: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”

The pair had been living together at the time, and they have since moved out of their shared £1m mansion.