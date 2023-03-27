Love Island’s Faye Winter reveals she’s freezing her eggs – after splitting from Teddy Soares

Love Island star Faye Winter has revealed she’s freezing her eggs.

The 27-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on the 2021 series of the popular dating show, is newly single after splitting from Teddy Soares.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, the TV personality said she isn’t going to let her single status stop her from trying to become a mum.

Speaking about her plans for the next few months, Faye said: “Personally, I want to start my journey of freezing my eggs and giving myself some time to fall in love with this new life.”

“It’s such a change and now I’m at a point where I’m starting to find myself on my own in this world, I want to fall in love with that.”

Opening up about her split from Teddy, the reality star explained: “We’re from very different worlds and we were trying to build a relationship in this very high-pressure environment.”

“We got moulded together, but we had different dreams and ambitions and I had to respect Teddy’s. We were so similar and we got on so well – he’ll forever have a very special place in my heart – and it feels like I’m grieving someone.”

Faye then admitted: “It’s so hard. I honestly believed he was my soulmate. It’s always hard to come to terms with these things and him not being there to build a life with. But you have to respect each other. It’s a loss, but you’ve got to keep on moving forwards.”

Earlier this month, Faye exclusively told Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 that she still thinks the “absolute world” of her ex-boyfriend.

She told us: “Me and Teddy, I hope, will always been on good terms. I think the absolute world of him, and who knows what the future could hold.”

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that everything is good between us. I’m sure he thinks exactly the same. I want him to do good, amazing things, and that’s all I can wish for for him.”

