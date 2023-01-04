Love Island’s Faye Winter left in shock after altercation with a woman at local dog park

Faye Winter was branded a “sarcastic b***h” by a woman at her local dog park on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2021 series of Love Island, was walking her pet Bonnie near her home in Essex when the incident occurred.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the reality star explained: “We are having to stand here because that lady has just shouted at us…”

“I cant believe I just witnessed what happened, no I didn’t even witness it, I was the main character in it!”

“So this owner is walking in front of us, I have seen she has put her dog on the lead so I put Bonnie on the lead and then there’s only one way you can go on this walk.”

“So we were at the gate and she’s like 50 yards from us, look, quite a distance.”

“Then we go through the gate and her dog keeps turning around looking at Bonnie and she says ‘Can you keep your dog away from my dog?'”

“And I said ‘Pardon?’ and she said ‘Can you keep your dog away from my dog – you are clearly distracting my dog.’

“I said ‘I’m really sorry I don’t want to go walking the whole way round. I will just wait at the gate for you to get a bit in front of us – don’t worry I will delay my whole day.’

“Not that I’m doing much today but she doesn’t know that.”

Faye continued: “She then began to call me a sarcastic ‘b word’ and I was thinking ‘honey.'”

According to Faye, the woman then said: “There’s no need to get funny with me – I do feel like you’re very intimidating following me.”

The 27-year-old then gestured to her huge coat as she stressed: “I am walking my dog same way as you, dressed as Mr Blobby.”

Fellow Love Island star Olivia Attwood had a similar experience last month when she was verbally attacked by a woman at her local park while she was walking her two dogs Lola and Stitch.

Olivia was left in tears after the incident, as the woman branded her a “psycho” and “that f**king slag off Love Island.”