Love Island’s favourite couples to reunite on our screens tonight for brand new series

The three-part series allows viewers to catch up with some of the show's most beloved Islanders

Love Island’s favourite couples to reunite on our screens tonight for brand...

Some of Love Island’s favourite couples will reunite on our screens tonight for a brand new series.

Love Island: What Happened Next will celebrate some of the Islanders who have appeared on the popular dating show over the past five years.

Viewers will get the chance to catch up on the lives of some of the best-loved couples, and find up what they’ve been up to since leaving the villa.

Alex and Olivia Bowen, Cara Delahoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, Molly Smith and Callum Jones, and Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu are just some of the couple’s set to appear on the show.

Narrated by Iain Stirling, the three-part series will check in with the couples who found love of the island, as well as those who have become single once more since their time on the show.

The Islanders will also watch back and relive some of the most memorable moments from the hit series.

Teasing the show, ITV2 wrote: “Five years, 187 Islanders… so what are they up to now? 🏝 “.

Since airing in 2015, Love Island has seen the start of many blossoming romances – with some couple’s even marrying and starting a family since their stint in the villa.

Alex and Olivia Bowen met on the 2016 series, where they came in second place.

One year later, Alex proposed to Olivia – with their beautiful wedding ceremony taking place in 2018 and playing out in front of the cameras in TLC’s Olivia And Alex Said Yes.

In this brand new series, the beloved couple will look back on their journey together, and discuss their plans to start a family.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey won the 2016 series of Love Island together, pipping Alex and Olivia to the post.

Three years later, they tied the knot in June 2019.

The couple have since welcomed two children together, their son Freddie and their daughter Delilah.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones’ love story was not quite as smooth sailing, after they met in the infamous Casa Amor on the winter edition of the show earlier this year.

After recoupling, Callum leaving behind a heartbroken Shaughna Phillips, who he was previously in a couple with.

Despite the initial drama, Molly and Callum remain stronger than ever – and will open up about their relationship on tonight’s reunion.

Season one winners Jess Hayes and Max Morley will come face-to-face on the show, after splitting just six week after the series ended.

Ex’s Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clarke will also reunite on the show.

Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Wes Nelson, Dani Dyer, and Olivia Attwood all also appear in the trailer for the series.

Love Island: What Happened Next kicks off tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.