Love Island’s Emily Moran confirms romance with former Islander Ciaran Davies

Love Island’s Emily Moran has confirmed her romance with former Islander Ciaran Davies.

Last month, The Sun reported that the Welsh reality stars had grown close following her exit from the show this summer.

The pair have since been spotted on a double date with Emily’s Love Island 2025 co-stars Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood, confirming reports they are dating.

In photos published by The Sun, Ciaran put his arm around Emily as they headed out for dinner in Manchester with Harrison and Lauren.

Emily was brutally dumped from this year’s Love Island after Tommy Bradley ditched her for Casa Amor bombshell Lucy.

Meanwhile, Ciaran shot to fame on the 2024 series of Love Island, which saw him make it to the final with Nicole Samuel.

The pair dated for a few months after the show, but ultimately parted ways.

Last month, insiders claimed Ciaran was the one who reached out to Emily after she was dumped from the villa this summer.

A source said: “Ciaran initially approached Emily when she left the show just to congratulate her and stuff on how she was and handled herself on the show towards the end, which got them to talking.

“Both have been getting to know each other on a more romantic level and they’re looking to see how things go.”