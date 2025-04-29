Love Island’s Elma Pazar and Sammy Root spark split rumours as she brand’s him a ‘red flag’

Love Island’s Elma Pazar and Sammy Root have sparked split rumours as she branded him a “red flag,” in her latest TikTok.

The pair previously appeared on TOWIE separately but struck up a romance on this year’s Love Island: All Stars.

During his time on TOWIE, Elma and Sammy were shown having a flirty relationship with friend Roman Hackett, stating they “had been flirting for a while.”

Speaking about how the pair knew each other, Sammy joked: “We were at an event and then I walked in and Elma wouldn’t leave me alone all night. Pestering me.”

“Nah I was chasing her around like a dog,” he continued.

The pair appeared to be going from strength to strength, even making an appearance as a couple on TOWIE.

However, Elma’s latest TikTok has sparked rumours that the pair are on bad terms.

In a video, accompanied by Tate McRae’s song revolving door, Elma wrote: “when he takes hours to reply,” and captioned the post: “Its giving 🚩 but here we are 🤷‍♀️🙄😅😂”

Fans were left concerned over the clip, as one person wrote: “Sammy???”

Another wrote: “I will actually crash out if they end things.”

the rumours come shortly after Elma gave insight into why she believes her relationship with Sammy will last.

She said: “We have not been in each other’s pockets, which I think is very healthy. We have both gone back to our lives which is nice.”

“We have still got each other – we speak every single day, and I met his family.”

“Our families watched us for the last few weeks and probably feel like they know us inside out so it is nice for them to meet us properly.”