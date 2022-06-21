Love Island’s Ekin-Su ‘threw shade’ at fellow contestants in texts sent before entering the villa

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reportedly “threw shade” at her fellow Islanders in savage texts she sent before entering the villa.

The actress has clashed with a number of the other contestants over the past few episodes, and now it’s claimed that she was never a huge fan of them in the first place.

The 27-year-old joined the dating show a week after the original cast, so had the low-down on all of the Islanders before her phone was taken away from her.

In messages reportedly seen by The Sun, Ekin-Su said: “Gemma Owen is only 19! I reckon she would be my little sista in there. She’s a baby LMAO.”

“No fit girls though. Or guys,” the actress added.

The news comes after tensions rose between Ekin-Su and the other girls on Monday’s episode.

The 27-year-old is currently coupled up with Jay Younger, who ruffled her feathers when he said: “I won’t lie, I am sensing a bit of friction between you and Amber [Beckford], I can just sense it.”

After their chat, Ekin-Su casually confronted Amber about Jay’s observation.

Amber responded: “I feel like upstairs, you’ve been really genuine and we’ve seen a vulnerable side to you but I will add, over the last couple of days I’ve thought, is she playing a bit of a game?”

Ekin-Su asked: “What’s your actual issue with me? All you’re saying doesn’t make sense.”

Amber replied: “You’re playing a bit of a game, enjoying the drama,” and Ekin-Su questioned: “Am I playing a game or are you playing a game?”

Their fellow Islander Gemma Owen, 19, rowed in and told Ekin-Su not to direct all of the blame towards Amber.

The episode ended on a major cliff hanger which saw both Amber and Ekin-Su, along with their fellow Islander Tasha Ghouri, at risk of elimination from the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

