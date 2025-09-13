Love Island’s Ekin-Su signs up for huge US reality show

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has secured a spot on a major Netflix reality show.

The series, originally launched on YouTube before being picked up by Netflix, places influencers and celebrities in a single house, where they face challenges and risk losing money from a communal prize pot if they fail.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Inside: USA is a high-stakes reality show that spans one week and features 12 of the internet’s biggest stars living together and battling it out for the chance to win up to $1 million.”

“But there’s a catch. They enter the house with nothing and everything inside (from a hot shower to a snack) comes at a cost from The Store.

“Through ruthless challenges, secret missions and shocking eliminations, only one Insider will outlast the rest.

“And whatever’s left of the $1 million prize fund? It’s theirs to keep.”

Ekin-Su will compete alongside a variety of US stars, including Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi, streamer and YouTuber Sketch, and social media personalities Jay Cinco, Sydney Thomas, Mark Estes, and Max Fosh.

The series will be hosted by streamer and YouTuber Valkyrae, alongside content creator and streamer Fanum, and is set to premiere on September 21.

Ekin-Su isn’t the first Love Island alum to join the show, as Whitney Adebayo appeared in season two of the series.

Since her time on Love Island, the 31-year-old has also appeared on The Traitors US, lasting four episodes as a Faithful.

The Turkish actress starred in Celebrity Big Brother 2024, alongside the likes of Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne.

She became the fourth housemate to be evicted after being accused by others of being fake and “playing a role.”

The reality star faced a lot of backlash when she exited the house, causing her to skip the show’s final.

Last year, Ekin-Su returned to the world of reality TV once again when she joined Love Island: All Stars, where she struck up a romance with Curtis Pritchard.

However, the couple split after just three months of dating.

Ekin-Su first rose to fame after winning Love Island with her ex Davide Sanclimenti in 2022, a relationship that lasted nearly two years.

They initially split in June 2023, briefly reunited, but ultimately ended things in January 2024.