Love Island’s Ekin-Su reveals painful cheating experiences

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed her painful experiences with cheating.

The 28-year-old rocketed to fame after winning Love Island 2022 alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

The fan-favourite couple have gone from strength to strength, with Davide even gifting the Turkish actress a promise ring for Christmas.

In a new interview with MailOnline, Ekin-Su opened up about being cheated on in the past and how her relationship with Davide is “great”.

“I had four serious boyfriends, and all four cheated on me,” the Love Island star told the publication.

“My mum has always given me great advice – she’s a psychologist and does hypnotherapy. So for two of those relationships, she really helped me.”

“She used hypnotherapy techniques on me when I was going through a very hard time with an ex.”

“I couldn’t get over him and was anxious and blaming myself,” Ekin-Su said. “She helped me like I was a client, and made me realise it wasn’t my problem, it was just the wrong person.”

“Brainwashing, gaslighting, mirroring – I know all the techniques used by controlling people now.”

Speaking about her current love life, the Love Island star gushed: “Davide is great.”

“My mum knows when a guy is toxic, but she approves of him.”

“She sees that he’s always there for me,” Ekin-Su continued. “He never makes me anxious. He doesn’t blame me or criticise me, he accepts me for who I am.”

“I’m quirky and I’m not always going to sit here and be a lady.”

“That’s why I was myself in the villa. Do I care? No.”

Ekin-Su is set to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, which kicks off on ITV on Sunday, January 15.