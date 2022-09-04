Love Island’s Ekin-Su reunites with Davide – after shutting down speculation he ‘cheated’

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have finally reunited, after shutting down speculation he “cheated” on her.

The couple won the eighth series of the popular dating show last month, after securing 63.69% of the final vote.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Davide shared a sweet video of him and Ekin-Su back together again, after spending two weeks apart.

In the video, the Italian reality star filmed them kissing as they walked down the street together.

Davide told his 2million followers: “Finally back with my queen, together, enjoying life!”

Since leaving the villa, Ekin-Su and Davide have had to deal with a lot of speculation surrounding their relationship, as they haven’t got to spend much time together due to their hectic schedules.

Just last week, a video of Davide getting into a taxi with two girls following a night out went viral.

Ekin-Su was shooting her new OhPolly collection in Los Angeles at the time, and the video sent fans into a frenzy over fears he would “cheat” on the Turkish actress.

But in an exclusive interview with Goss.ie on Saturday, Ekin-Su finally set the record straight.

The 28-year-old told us: “I mean those videos, we know it’s not true because I was talking to him the whole night. You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk.”

“The truth behind that is it wasn’t just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a taxi with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, thats all it was.”

“And you know I trust him, he didn’t cheat, and he’s my man,” Ekin-Su added.

