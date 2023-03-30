Love Island’s Ekin-Su leaves Irish fans in hysterics over her pronunciation of Limerick

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has left Irish fans in hysterics over her pronunciation of the county Limerick.

The reality star, who won the 2022 series of Love Island with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, is coming to Ireland with BPerfect Cosmetics this week to celebrate the success of her collection with the brand.

During her three-day tour across the Emerald Isle, Ekin-Su will be making stops in Belfast, Dublin, Wexford and Limerick.

Taking to her Instagram Story to promote her trip to Ireland, the Turkish beauty listed all the locations she would be visiting.

However, Ekin-Su unknowingly sent her Irish fans into fits laughter as she pronounced county Limerick as ‘Lime Rick’.

The clip quickly started doing the rounds on Twitter, as social media users admitted they were “obsessed” with her mispronunciation.

obsessed with ekin su’s pronunciation of limerick tbh pic.twitter.com/witHeK6Frf — km (@sequinntearss) March 29, 2023

🚨 GIRLS I NEED YE ALL TO HEAR HOW EKIN-SU PRONOUNCES LIMERICK 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kyYoaW4jFK — Lime Rick Laura (@countdraculaura) March 29, 2023

really enjoying Ekin Su’s pronunciation of Limerick on her insta stories 💀 pic.twitter.com/a7M9nbyaRf — Jordan Kenny (@jordken) March 29, 2023

For fans hoping to meet Ekin-Su during her time in Ireland, we’ve got the details of her tour below.

Her tour will begin at BPerfect’s HQ in Lisburn, Belfast on Thursday, followed by a visit to the Mega Store at Castle Court Shopping Centre.

Ekin-Su will then make her way to Dublin on Friday, and on to Hickey’s Pharmacy in Gorey, Wexford for a meet and greet.

The tour will conclude with a final stop on Saturday at Shaws Department Store in Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick.