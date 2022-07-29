Love Island’s Ekin-Su ‘hinted at plans to steal £50k prize money’ before entering the villa

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reportedly hinted at her plans to steal the show’s £50,000 cash prize before she entered the villa.

Every year, one couple is crowned the winner of Love Island following a public vote.

However, only one of them is given the £50k cash prize in an envelope, and must decide whether to steal the prize fund or share it with their partner.

No Islander has ever chosen to steal the cash prize, but Ekin-Su previously confessed she was “tempted” to be the first to do so.

According to The Sun, the Turkish actress hinted at her plans in text messages to her friend before she entered the villa.

After her friend asked if she would keep all the prize money for herself, Ekin-Su allegedly said: “It’s a game show at the end of the day, it’s business. If it’s not genuine I’d be tempted.”

However, Ekin went on to say she was genuinely hoping to find a real connection in the villa.

She added: “But I’m at the right age to find the right guy. I know what I’m looking for. I want to find The One.”

The 27-year-old is hotly tipped to win this year’s series with her partner Davide Sanclimenti.

On Thursday night’s episode, the pair were whisked off to a breathtaking colosseum-style setting for their final date, where they were surrounded by candles and serenaded by singer Alfie Boe.

During the date, the couple finally professed their love for each other, and Ekin-Su became overcome with emotion during the romantic moment.

Ekin-Su said: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

Davide then said: “I feel like I already won because I found the person I wanted. I feel like it’s the right moment to tell you I genuinely love you.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

