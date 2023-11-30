Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu lands HUGE six-figure pay day

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has landed a huge six-figure pay day.

The 29-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of Love Island.

The Turkish actress and her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti went on to claim first place.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su has secured a number of major deals with huge brands – including OhPolly, Beauty Works and BPerfect Cosmetics.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old landed a contract to appear on Dancing on Ice.

In September, the Love Island winner signed up for The Traitors US – in a bid to break America.

The actress is also a business woman, having launched ESC Risley in August 2022.

Ekin-Su has reported ESC Risley’s line of work as “other business support services not elsewhere classified”.

According to accounts seen by The UK Sun, the Love Island winner has £589,947 worth of assets.

The reality star retains £372,281 in her firm after allowing for bills, per the outlet.

The 29-year-old’s accounts run the year ended August 31, 2023.