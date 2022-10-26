Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu addresses claims she ‘fakes her relationship’ with Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has addressed claims that she “fakes her relationship” with Davide Sanclimenti.

The fan-favourite couple won the 2022 series of the hit dating show back in August.

They have both found immense fame since appearing on the show; Davide recently launched a collection with boohooMAN, Ekin-Su has signed two major deals with OhPolly and bPerfect Cosmetics, the couple have landed themselves a travel TV series, and Ekin-Su is due to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Ekin-Su has been forced to address rumours that she and Davide are “faking” their romance, after their fellow contestant Paige Thorne recently claimed that one of the show’s four remaining couples had secretly called it quits after leaving the villa.

Speaking to Metro, the Turkish actress said: “Apparently I fake my relationship.”

“It doesn’t bother me. I laugh at the negative comments.”

“We’re moving in together pretty soon. We don’t need to prove to the world that we’re in love. We really don’t.”

Ekin-Su also reflected on the constant scrutiny their relationship receives, adding: “Being in the public eye, sometimes, is not as easy as not being in the public eye.”

“It’s the smallest things – if I didn’t like my boyfriend’s picture, for instance, people would assume things.”

“Or, if Davide didn’t comment on one of my pictures, people would say something: ‘Oh my God, have they broken up!?’ There’s no pressure to stay together. We are a real couple. We are authentic.”

Earlier this month, Paige, who recently split from her beau Adam Collard, claimed one of the four remaining Love Island couples had secretly called it quits since leaving the villa.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic played a game of ‘Say It Or Shot It’, and was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?”

Paige replied: “All I’m going to say on this is… There are how many couples left, three? Really there’s only two. But that’s a secret I’ll never tell.”

Although Paige said there are only three couples left from the show, there are actually four: Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri; however, she did not reveal which couple she thought had secretly split.