Love Island’s Ekin-Su confirms release date for her new TV series with boyfriend Davide

We have some good news for Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti fans!

The couple, who won the 2022 series of Love Island, recently announced they have landed their own ITV2 series.

The show will see the reality stars travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s family and explore each other’s heritage.

The fan favourite couple are currently in New York, celebrating Ekin-Su’s collaboration with Oh Polly and Davide’s new deal with boohooMAN.

Ekin-Su took part in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, where she was asked when her and Davide’s show will be out.

The Turkish actress, 28, replied: “It’s out in November, so filming soon! Stay tuned, it’s going to be sick!”

Speaking on Channel 4’s ‘The Big Breakfast’ about the show, Davide said: “We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey.”

“So one week in Italy, one week in Turkey and we’re going to be on ITV2 so it’s going to be like our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added that their fans will get to watch them cook for each other, as well as their hallmark bickering.