Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide tease the release date for new travel series

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have teased the release date for their new travel series.

The couple won the 2022 series of Love Island back in August.

They have both found immense fame since appearing on the show; Davide has launched a collection with boohooMAN, and Ekin-Su has signed two major deals with OhPolly and bPerfect Cosmetics, and will compete on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Shortly after leaving the villa, Ekin-Su and Davide confirmed that they were reuniting on the small screen for a new travel series titled Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings – and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Last month, ITV released official details of the show, but never announced its release date.

Speaking to ODE at the TV Choice Awards on Monday, the Turkish actress teased: “We’re more happy that it’s worked out in the real world more than the villa, because the villa’s a different atmosphere, it’s great but you know, especially filming our show Homecomings – which is out next week – we go closer.”

Her Italian beau chimed in: “Yeah, since we left the villa, we got closer and closer. Actually, in the villa I was scared it couldn’t work on the outside.”

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings will see the couple travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.

The two-part series will see the couple head to Italy, and to Davide’s hometown of Frosinone.

They will also head to Verona, the Italian city of love, which was made famous by William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The pair will then head through the Tuscan valley before travelling to Ekin-Su’s native Turkey.

Their Turkish trip will begin in Istanbul, where Ekin-Su will introduce her beau to her acting colleagues.

From there, they will head on an eight-hour road trip to Odemis, the village where the actress’ family is from.

The couple will spend the night sleeping in their campervan.

Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show.”

“Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation’s hearts on this series of Love Island so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show.”

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2, gushed: “We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2. We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together.”